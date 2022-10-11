DeSantis, Crist to debate in Fort Pierce on Oct. 24

Florida's candidates for governor are set to go head-to-head on some of the top issues that are on voters' minds.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic rival Charlie Crist have agreed on a date for a debate.

The candidates will meet for a single public debate on Oct. 24.

The debate will be held at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce.

It was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 but was changed due to recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

