Palm Beach Gardens firm packs 5K sandwiches for Hurricane Ian victims

Echo Fine Properties in Palm Beach Gardens is packing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for victims of Hurricane Ian on the west coast.

On Tuesday, the firm created an assembly line and put together over 5,000 sandwiches to be taken to churches in Cape Coral and in Fort Myers.

Jeff Lichtenstein, Founder, Echo Fine Properties said his team will deliver the food on Wednesday.

The delivery is now the second to be taken to Southwest Florida after Echo Fine Properties delivered over 1900 sandwiches over the weekend.

Lichtenstein said he will be delivering several more trips of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches over the course of the next several weeks.

During the first delivery, Lichtenstein said the sandwiches were given to linemen, FEMA workers, and ordinary people who lost everything during the storm.

He said each sandwich is 450 calories and provides a filling meal to those who may be without food.

People wishing to donate sandwiches can bring them to Echo Fine Properties Monday-Friday from 9-5.

Lichtenstein said anyone can sign up on PBJstickingtogether.com.



Scripps Only Content 2022