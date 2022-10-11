Report of 'armed subject' at Boca Raton High School, police say

Boca Raton police said Tuesday morning they're responding to a report of an "armed subject" at Boca Raton Community High School.

In a tweet at 10 a.m., the Boca Raton Police Department said numerous officers are on scene checking out the school.

"At this time, nothing suspicious has been located. Officers continue to check," the police department tweeted.

We responded to a report of an armed subject at Boca Raton High School. Numerous @BocaPolice officers are on scene checking the school. At this time, nothing suspicious has been located. Officers continue to check. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 11, 2022

Boca Raton police said officers are continuing to check the school. However, at this time, there's "no evidence of a shooting or an armed subject on the campus."

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

