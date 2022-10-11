Report of 'armed subject' at Boca Raton High School, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Boca Raton police said Tuesday morning they're responding to a report of an "armed subject" at Boca Raton Community High School.

In a tweet at 10 a.m., the Boca Raton Police Department said numerous officers are on scene checking out the school.

"At this time, nothing suspicious has been located. Officers continue to check," the police department tweeted.

Boca Raton police said officers are continuing to check the school. However, at this time, there's "no evidence of a shooting or an armed subject on the campus."

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

