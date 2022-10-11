South Florida schools locked down, cleared following hoax threats, police say

Boca Raton police said Tuesday morning a report of an "armed subject" at Boca Raton Community High School turned out to be a false alarm and there is no danger to students or staff members.

In a tweet around 10 a.m., the Boca Raton Police Department said it received a call in reference to a "suspicious incident" at the school, located at 1501 Northwest 15th Court, just off Interstate 95.

Police respond to Boca Raton Community High School on Oct. 11, 2022.

The school was placed on a precautionary code red lockdown — meaning no one could enter or leave any buildings on campus — and officers searched the school.

"At this time, nothing suspicious has been located," the police department tweeted, adding that "there is no evidence of a shooting or an armed subject on the campus."

Police eventually cleared the school at 10:23 a.m. and said "nothing suspicious was located."

UPDATE: As of 10:23am, Boca Raton High School has been cleared. Nothing suspicious was located.



Please note: Other South FL schools were placed on lockdown after receiving similar reports today. @BocaPolice https://t.co/XyDNVl2wsv — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 11, 2022

In a callout to parents, the School District of Palm Beach County said the school was locked down "due to an unconfirmed threat."

"Parents, your children are safe. Please do not come to the campus at this time," the district said in its call.

Students hugging parents in Boca Raton after the “All Clear” given from @BocaPolice @WPTV pic.twitter.com/3jGqgnuYrs — Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) October 11, 2022

Boca Raton police said other South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after "receiving similar reports," including Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach.

Farther south in Miami-Dade County, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said a "hoax threat" was called into several schools, including Miami Central High School and Ronald Reagan Senior High School.

In Broward County, Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, West Broward High School and Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, and Pompano Beach High School were also locked down.

The FBI said hoax threats to schools and other public places — also known as "swatting" — are a federal crime of threatening interstate communications.

Anyone who posts those threats, whether over social media, via text message, or through email, can receive up to five years in federal prison, according to the FBI.

