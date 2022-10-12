3 people arrested in Okeechobee County drug bust

Three Okeechobee residents were arrested Tuesday following a drug bust in Okeechobee County.

The Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force Special Response Team along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement served a probable cause at a residence located in the 16000 block of NW 282th Street.

Agents were able to search the home and locate approximately 18.0 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Officials arrested John Meara, 46, for the sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, trafficking in methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. The bond is pending his first appearance.

Kristine Clendenin, 40, was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and Justin Clendenin, 20, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The bonds for each are pending their first appearances.

Justin Clendenin is currently out on bond for possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

"If you conduct this behavior within our communities, we will find you, investigate you, develop probable cause cases against you and arrest you," Sheriff Noel E. Stephen frequently says.

