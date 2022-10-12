Affordable housing forums held across Palm Beach County ahead of Nov. 8 vote

Finding affordable housing has been an ongoing challenge in the state of Florida. Palm Beach County is working to do something about it by encouraging residents to vote for a $200 million housing bond initiative on the ballot on Nov. 8.

The bond and Smart Housing Plan would address the rising costs of housing in the county by helping to build 20,000 homes and apartments affordable to essential workers like teachers, police, firefighters, and nurses.

A number of community forums are being held to discuss the issue and answer questions from the public. On Wednesday, there will be a forum held at the Delray Beach Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Members of the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, the Housing Leadership Council, and county staff will be there to explain the plan and how it would benefit essential workers who work in the county but cannot afford to live in the county.

The public and the media are encouraged to attend.

Below is a schedule of the community forums through Oct. 24.

State of Housing in Palm Beach County Community Forums Schedule:

Oct. 11| West Boca Library | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Oct. 12| Delray Beach Community Center | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Oct. 19|Belle Glade Library | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Oct. 20| Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Oct. 24| Lake Worth Senior Center | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

