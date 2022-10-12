Ahead of Halloween, drug agents warning parents about 'rainbow fentanyl'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With Halloween just weeks away, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents to check your children's candy very closely this year.

Calling it an "alarming emerging trend," the DEA said "rainbow fentanyl" — brightly colored pills containing the highly dangerous and toxic drug — is a new method drug cartels are using to make fentanyl look like candy to children and young people.

A picture of rainbow fentanyl from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
A picture of rainbow fentanyl from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said rainbow fentanyl comes in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — even some resembling sidewalk chalk — and is a "deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults."

The agency said law enforcement agencies seized rainbow fentanyl in 18 states in August.

"Every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous," Milgram said.

A picture of rainbow fentanyl from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
A picture of rainbow fentanyl from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

As an extra layer of precaution, drug enforcement agents are asking parents to check your children's candy very carefully this Halloween. If you see something suspicious, call 911 immediately.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing our country. It's 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those from synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

For more information about fentanyl, including important resources for parents, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Stuart-based company starts work on couple's pool, unfinished year later
DeSantis, Crist to debate in Fort Pierce on Oct. 24
South Florida schools locked down, cleared following hoax threats, police say
PBSO seeks public's help in locating suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes

Latest News

Indian River Co. builder arrested on multiple charges
Affordable housing forums held across Palm Beach County ahead of Nov. 8 vote
Tiger Woods designed putt-putt golf course reopens in Port St. Lucie
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by...
Former 'American Idol' runner-up Willie Spence dies in Tennessee crash