Driver seriously injured after freight train hits vehicle in West Palm Beach

A driver is seriously injured after her vehicle was hit by a freight train in West Palm Beach Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing located in the 500 block of Fern Street.

West Palm Beach police said the driver, a woman in her 60s, was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital in "very critical condition."

Witnesses said several ambulances were at the scene. One person described the incident saying the train "plowed into a car."

Officials said even though the crash occurred near the Brightline train station, the train involved in the crash is not a Brightline train. Brightline train schedule has not been impacted.

