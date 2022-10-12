FHP trooper hit by 'possibly intoxicated' woman on Turnpike in west Delray Beach

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after authorities said he was hit by a woman who was possibly intoxicated.

According to the FHP, the wreck happened just after 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near the Atlantic Avenue exit in west Delray Beach.

The trooper was sitting in his marked FHP Chevy Tahoe in the right emergency shoulder when a woman, driving a Hyundai Venue, veered into the right shoulder and rear-ended the trooper's vehicle.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman was also taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the FHP said.

According to an initial crash report from the FHP, the driver of the Hyundai Venue was "possible intoxicated."

