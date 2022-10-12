New chess park opens in downtown West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There is a new chess park in downtown West Palm Beach and it's for all ages and skill levels.

Fern Street Chess Park held its grand opening on Saturday on National Chess Day at 402 S. Dixie Highway. The event attracted dozens of players from all different age groups and is the first chess park of its kind in Palm Beach County, according to the the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority.

Opening Day of Fern Street Chess Park in downtown West Palm Beach on Oct. 8, 2022.
Opening Day of Fern Street Chess Park in downtown West Palm Beach on Oct. 8, 2022.

The park is open every day from sunrise to sunset. Players are encouraged to bring their own sets and timer, as chess sets are available on a limited basis.

The new park aims to enhance connectivity and the pedestrian experience within the downtown community, the Downtown Development Authority said in a statement.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Stuart-based company starts work on couple's pool, unfinished year later
DeSantis, Crist to debate in Fort Pierce on Oct. 24
South Florida schools locked down, cleared following hoax threats, police say
PBSO seeks public's help in locating suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes

Latest News

Indian River Co. builder arrested on multiple charges
Affordable housing forums held across Palm Beach County ahead of Nov. 8 vote
Ahead of Halloween, drug agents warning parents about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Tiger Woods designed putt-putt golf course reopens in Port St. Lucie