Person injured in shooting in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Delray Beach Wednesday evening.

According to Delray Beach police, officials were alerted to several shots being fired in the area of 1371 West 30th Street.

The victim was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center by a private vehicle and "at this time is in stable condition," police said.

Riviera Beach Criminal Investigations Section is actively investigating leads.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Stuart-based company starts work on couple's pool, unfinished year later
DeSantis, Crist to debate in Fort Pierce on Oct. 24
PBSO seeks public's help in locating suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
South Florida schools locked down, cleared following hoax threats, police say
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes

Latest News

Freight train hits vehicle near downtown West Palm Beach
12-foot alligator captured on Delray Beach
Palm Beach County school bus drivers to get pay raise
Jurors ask to listen to testimony from trial during deliberations