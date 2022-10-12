Person injured in shooting in Delray Beach

A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Delray Beach Wednesday evening.

According to Delray Beach police, officials were alerted to several shots being fired in the area of 1371 West 30th Street.

The victim was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center by a private vehicle and "at this time is in stable condition," police said.

Riviera Beach Criminal Investigations Section is actively investigating leads.

