Port of Palm Beach plan would increase cruises, cargo

Public input is open for a major project under consideration at the Port of Palm Beach. The 20-year plan aims to position the port for cargo growth and increased cruise activity.

Right now, port officials said the existing infrastructure of the port limits cargo growth and cruise ship operations.

A consultant agency has put together a three-phase master strategic plan that would require the port to purchase property around its current location to increase its size, expand the current cargo terminal for operations and storage and improve the current channel for ships moving in and out of the port.

"I raise questions about going forward with whether we should be relying on so much commodity shipping big heavy industrial materials like asphalt, sugar, cement," said Bradford Gary with the Southern Ocean Research Company and port committee member of the Palm Beach Civic Association. "Should that be the future of the port or should it be cruise and big yachts."

One thing still lacking from the plan is a budget and cost-benefit analysis.

Public comments and feedback are still welcome as this plan works its way to presentations before current port tenants and inter-governmental outreach.

Organizers hope to submit a final master plan by end of the year.

