Silver Alert issued for missing Boynton Beach woman

Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Boynton Beach woman.

Boynton Beach police said Olimpia La Cerva Cretter, 74, was last seen at Woolbright Physical Therapy Center Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m.

Cretter is described as 4 foot 10 inches tall weighing 70 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she could be driving a light gold 2015 Nissan Altima with Florida tag HASV52.

Anyone who sees Cretter and/or her vehicle is asked to call Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116 or 911.

