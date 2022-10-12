Tiger Woods designed putt-putt golf course reopens in Port St. Lucie

Port Saint Lucie is home to the first PopStroke facility but closed over the summer for renovations.

"We did a complete renovation here in Port St. Lucie. Our two courses are now designed by TGR which is Tiger Woods’ golf course design company we've added onto our restaurant with an awesome playground," said Tim Glita, director of operations for PopStroke.

The two 18-hole courses are designed for all skill levels. There is a red course that is more challenging for golfers with experience and a friendlier black course that is ADA accessible.

There is also a PopStroke app you can download to enhance your experience.

"Download the PopStroke app. It's super simple to use. We'll bring you drinks out on the golf course, you can keep score and post our scores to the leaderboard," said Glita. "And we have an awesome loyalty program, where you get rewards back for every dollar you spend."

The facility features an outdoor restaurant, ice cream parlor, outdoor games, and a new playground.

PopStroke plans to open a Delray Beach location in the spring of 2023.

"We are actually planning on opening a location in Delray Beach right on U.S. 1, north of Atlantic Avenue," said Glita.

