Woman seriously injured after freight train hits vehicle in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
One person is seriously injured after a freight train hit a vehicle near downtown West Palm Beach Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred shortly before 5: 30 p.m. at the railroad crossing in the 500 block of Fern Street.

West Palm Beach police said the driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 60s, was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital in "very critical condition."

Witnesses say several ambulances were at the scene. One person described the incident saying the train "plowed into a car."

Officials said even though the crash occurred near the Brightline train station, the train involved in the crash is not a Brightline train. Brightline train schedule has not been impacted.

WPTV has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

