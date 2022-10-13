FWC creates hotline to address vessels displaced by Hurricane Ian

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on state waters due to Hurricane Ian.

The agency said Hurricane Ian’s winds and storm surge pushed vessels ashore and damaged vessels in marinas and private docks. The storm also left some boats partially or fully sunken.

The public can report vessels that are displaced or damaged in Florida waters by calling the Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Callers should be prepared to provide the vessel’s registration number, current location and detailed description.

