FWC creates hotline to address vessels displaced by Hurricane Ian

Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in the mobile home park where he and his wife Kathy have a winter home, a trailer originally purchased by Kathy's mother in 1979, on San Carlos Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on state waters due to Hurricane Ian.

The agency said Hurricane Ian’s winds and storm surge pushed vessels ashore and damaged vessels in marinas and private docks. The storm also left some boats partially or fully sunken.

The public can report vessels that are displaced or damaged in Florida waters by calling the Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Callers should be prepared to provide the vessel’s registration number, current location and detailed description.

For more information, click here.

