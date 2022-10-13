Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County on Thursday afternoon.

The Tequesta Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of flooding on U.S. 1.

Police said that the intersection of U.S. 1 at Beach Road along with the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Bridge Road are currently closed due to severe flooding.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The police department said severe flooding was also occurring on Willow Road and urged drivers to use extreme caution.

The town of Jupiter posted on Twitter asking drivers to use caution this afternoon.

Drivers were also urged to avoid Alt. A1A at Eganfuskee Road, Cypress Drive at Riverside Drive and N. Old Dixie Highway at Eyeball Avenue.

Jupiter officials said the athletic fields at all town parks will be closed for the remainder of Thursday because of the heavy rain.

WPTV First Alert Chief Weather Meteorologist Steve Weagle said up to 7 inches of rain fell near the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse since 1 p.m. A flood advisory is in effect for 6:15 p.m.

