Man taken to hospital after shooting in Riviera Beach

Oct. 13, 2022
A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday in Riviera Beach.

According to Riviera Beach police, officers were alerted to several shots being fired on West 30th Street.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by a private vehicle and "at this time is in stable condition," police said.

Police were investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting.

