Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school, sheriff's office says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
St. Lucie County deputies on Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old student after authorities said he brought a loaded gun to Fort Pierce Westwood Academy.

According to a news release from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, the investigation started with allegations against the student for possession of stolen property.

Deputies searched the teen's backpack and found the alleged stolen items and a loaded gun, according to the sheriff's office.

"No threats against students or staff were made or reported," the sheriff's office said.

The teen was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

"We are committed to providing a safe learning environment on every school campus and appreciate our continued partnership with St. Lucie Public Schools to help keep our students safe," the sheriff's office said.

