1 injured in Brinks truck rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
One person is recovering in the hospital after a multi-car crash caused a Brinks truck to rollover on Interstate 95 Friday morning.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard exit.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a Chevy attempted to cut across two lanes when the car collided with the Brinks truck, causing it to overturn and hit a semitruck.

The accident blocked three right lanes of traffic and created delays for morning commuters.

The passenger in the Brinks truck was transported to a local hospital.

