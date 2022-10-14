$4M winning lottery ticket sold near Boca Raton

Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A winning $4 million lottery ticket was sold in southern Palm Beach County, and the big prize was just claimed by a South Florida woman.

Florida Lottery officials announced Friday that a woman from Sunrise won the May 17, 2022, Mega Millions drawing.

Grace Scott, 61, bought a Quick Pick ticket that matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Scott purchased her winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket at a 7-Eleven located at 8100 Glades Rd. near Boca Raton.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

