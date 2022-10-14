Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after laying down behind reversing car

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot.

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:03 p.m., the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic was attempting to back out of a parking space in the Wells Fargo parking lot at 9990 S. Military Trail in Boynton Beach.

For unknown reasons, Janet L. Walsh, 34, laid down behind or beside the Civic before it backed up.

The driver of the Honda did not see Walsh and ran over her.

Walsh was badly injured and taken to a hospital.

She died at Delray Medical Center on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:13 p.m. as a result of her injuries.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Driver dies after freight train hits vehicle
Tiger Woods designed putt-putt golf course reopens in Port St. Lucie
Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash in Delray Beach
Judge Elizabeth Scherer reads the verdict in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Prosecutors seek interview of juror after alleged threat
Scripps Research receives $100 million donation
Have you seen Alexcia Abreu?