Discover The Palm Beaches holding hospitality and tourism job fair

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Discover The Palm Beaches will hold a hospitality and tourism job fair on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The event will happen between 12 pm and 6 pm at the Majestic Ballroom at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport, located at 150 Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach.

The event is free to attend and features free parking.

There will be an assortment of different businesses participating including hotels, restaurants, attractions, venues, retail and more.

To register for the event, visit https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/jobfair.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida’s governor ‘very disappointed’ in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Tiger Woods designed putt-putt golf course reopens in Port St. Lucie
Driver dies after freight train hits vehicle
Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter

Latest News

Driver accused of killing family of 4 in Delray Beach goes on trial
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction
1 injured in Brinks truck rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach