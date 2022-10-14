Driver accused of killing family of 4 in Delray Beach goes on trial

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial.

Delray Beach police said Paul Streater was driving about 107 mph in a Chevy Silverado on April 28, 2018, when he hit a car, killing two adults and two children. The speed limit is 45 mph where the wreck occurred on South Federal Highway near Lamat Avenue.

Toxicology results revealed that Streater’s blood showed the presence of the main ingredient found in Dust-Off — a can of compressed air often used for cleaning computers and other electronics. Police said once it is inhaled it produces mind-altering effects.

Investigators said Streater, who was 21 at the time of the crash, was driving his 2010 Chevy Silverado at more than 100 mph when he rear-ended a 2018 Dodge Caravan.

The occupants of the van were Jorge Raschiotto, 50, of Argentina, his sister, Veronica Raschiotto, 42, of Mexico and her two children, Diego, 8, and Mia, 6. All four died in the wreck.

Streater, a Delray Beach resident, was arrested in July 2018 on multiple charges including four counts of DUI manslaughter.

Jury selection began Friday in the case.

