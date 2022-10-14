Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach

A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.

Flames and billowing smoke can be seen on the video before a loud explosion.

Subsequent photos show red barrier posts bent and a damaged building structure.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) said a car collided with the Marathon station gas pump in the 900 block of South Military Trail, between Summit Boulevard and Saturn Boulevard at about 5:45 a.m.

Battalion 10 units responded.

Gas pump explosion
Gas pump explosion

Rescuers said they were able to extinguish the fire within four minutes of arrival.

One person was taken to the hospital to be evaluated according to PBCFR.

The cause of the collision and fire are under investigation.

