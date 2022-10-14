Have you seen Alexcia Abreu?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing teen they say was last seen a week ago.

Officials said Alexcia Abreu, 14, was last seen on Oct. 7 in the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm Beach.

Alexcia is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and black eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Alexcia's whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #15920.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Tiger Woods designed putt-putt golf course reopens in Port St. Lucie
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Stuart-based company starts work on couple’s pool, unfinished year later

Latest News

Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Scripps Research receives $100 million donation
Jupiter beachgoers: Crosswalk on A1A 'unsafe'
Why did jury choose life in prison for Nikolas Cruz?