Have you seen Alexcia Abreu?

West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing teen they say was last seen a week ago.

Officials said Alexcia Abreu, 14, was last seen on Oct. 7 in the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm Beach.

Alexcia is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and black eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Alexcia's whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #15920.

