Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a head-on collision Wednesday in Delray Beach.

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:18 a.m., the driver of a 2012 Lincoln MKZ was stopped on Military Trail, northbound in the left turn lane, at the intersection with Beechwood Road waiting to make a U-turn.

The motorcyclist, William Clifford Cintron, 48, of Boynton Beach, was traveling southbound on Military Trail at a high rate of speed approaching the intersection.

According to witnesses and video surveillance footage, Cintron was also weaving in and out of traffic.

After the southbound traffic cleared, the driver of the Lincoln began to make the U-turn.

As he was completing the U-turn, Cintron's 2022 Kawasaki ZX10R struck the passenger side of the Lincoln, sending Cintron and his motorcycle airborne.

Both Cintron and the bike struck a wooden pole.

Cintron came to final rest approximately 200 feet south of the impact.

He was pronounced deceased at 1:43 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Delray Medical Center.

