Social Security benefits rise, but seniors say it's not enough

Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase in monthly payments in 2023, according to the U.S. government.

The adjustment represents the largest one-time increase since 1981. It comes as inflations hits households across the country.

But seniors in Delray Beach said 8.7% is still not going to be enough to pay the bills.

Gene Williams is a resident at Lake Delray Apartments. He's an 81-year-old veteran who said he's barely making ends meet.

"Even though we are getting that record increase, we're still seeing record inflation," Williams said. "Things just cost so much more. And it's not just food. I've been wearing these beat up pair of shoes for three years, because I can't afford to go out and pay $120 for a pair of shoes that I direly need."

According to the Social Security Administration, there were 334,175 beneficiaries in Palm Beach County in 2020.

Lake Delray Apartment's Property Manager Craig Kaitin said he's concerned about what he's seeing.

"Seniors are the most vulnerable, because they have no way of making more money," Kaitin said.

