Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes.

WPTV reported earlier this week that people who live in the Citrus Park Village, a mobile home community located on airport property at the Vero Beach Regional Airport, faced being evicted.

They faced being kicked out because the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said long-term residences violated terms to receive much-needed grant funds.

However, Vero Beach City Manager Monte Falls said Thursday that a resolution to the matter had been reached, allowing the nearly 70 families to stay at the mobile home park.

Falls said after working with U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the FAA agreed to let the tenants stay.

Vero Beach City Manager Monte Falls talks with WPTV reporter Meghan McRoberts on Oct. 12, 2022, about talks to seek a resolution to keep the Citrus Park Village residents in their homes.

The land where Citrus Park Village is now, on airport property, will be transferred to the city so it is no longer a part of the airport master property plan.

This move will allow the families to stay in their homes and also the city will still use the rent money from the mobile home park to benefit the airport.

The new arrangement will also allow the airport to not lose any revenue streams and will still qualify for FAA funding.

There have been mobile homes on the property as far back as the 1940s, according to Falls. The Citrus Park Village has been on the site since the 1960s, he said.

