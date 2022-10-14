Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd

Authorities have identified the woman who was killed after her vehicle was hit by a freight train in West Palm Beach Wednesday evening.

Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, died at a hospital as a result of her injuries, police said Thursday.

Bertisch's vehicle was stopped on the train tracks along Quadrille Boulevard and Fern Avenue when the crash occurred, said West Palm Beach Police Department spokesperson Mike Jachles.

"Everything was functioning properly, including the gates and warning signals," Jachles told WPTV. "The train also applied emergency breaks."

She was married to Robert Bertisch, a long-time executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, which is based in downtown West Palm Beach, according to its website. Harreen was the director of development for the nonprofit.

The Palm Beach County Bar Association reacted to Bertisch's death on a Facebook post.

