3 arrested in stolen U-Haul after spending counterfeit bills in Indian River Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Three people traveling in a stolen U-Haul truck were arrested after using counterfeit bills Saturday in Indian River County.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Shaina Brown, Sean Brown, and Joseph Strauss stopped at Tractor Supply Co. and used several counterfeit bills as payment.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the truck and discovered the trio were using fake identities.

A search of the truck revealed multiple printers, laptops, checks, altered checks, counterfeit bills of various denominations, and other items used to manufacture fraudulent currency.

Shaina Brown is charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a driver's license/identification. Sean Brown is charged with utter forged/counterfeit bill. Joseph Strauss is charged with failure to return a leased/rental vehicle, four counts of unauthorized possession of driver's license/identification, and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office anticipates more charges will be added.

