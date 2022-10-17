4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night

Four people were injured in two unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night.

Delray Beach police say a man was shot in a car at 8 p.m. near the 1500 block of SW 3rd Court. The victim and the shooter know each other and the shooting appears to have been the result of an argument earlier in the day.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

At 11 p.m., three men were shot near the Tri-Rail station at 345 S. Congress Avenue.

According to police, the victims agreed to meet several people at the location.

During the meeting an altercation ensued, which led to the shooting.

Two of the victims received non-life threatening injuries. The third victim was left in critical condition.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Det. Anthony Sala at 561-243-7867. You can remain anonymous.

