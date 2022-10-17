4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Four people were injured in two unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night.

Delray Beach police say a man was shot in a car at 8 p.m. near the 1500 block of SW 3rd Court. The victim and the shooter know each other and the shooting appears to have been the result of an argument earlier in the day.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

At 11 p.m., three men were shot near the Tri-Rail station at 345 S. Congress Avenue.

According to police, the victims agreed to meet several people at the location.

During the meeting an altercation ensued, which led to the shooting.

Two of the victims received non-life threatening injuries. The third victim was left in critical condition.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Det. Anthony Sala at 561-243-7867. You can remain anonymous.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial
$4M winning lottery ticket sold near Boca Raton
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Social Security benefits rise, but seniors say it's not enough

Latest News

U.S. to help Haiti with gang violence crisis
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Vero Beach police looking to identify man who tried to steal purse
80-year-old Lake Worth Beach man with dementia is missing
FILE - A for sale sign stands in front of a house, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Westwood, Mass. ...
Homebuyers distressed as mortgage rates hit 20-year high