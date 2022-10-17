80-year-old Lake Worth Beach man with dementia is missing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing disabled man.

Angelo Rivera, 80, was last seen at 2 a.m. today.

He drove away from his home in Lake Worth Beach in a 2017 silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag DIMAS57 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Rivera has been diagnosed with dementia.

He is considered to be missing and possibly endangered.

Anyone who may into contact with Angelo Rivera is urged to contact PBSO dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

