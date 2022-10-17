Children battling cancer get $500 shopping spree at the Mall at Wellington Green

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A South Florida nonprofit organization teamed up with Macy's in Wellington to give children with cancer a $500 shopping spree on Saturday.

The Pediatric Oncology Support Team, or "POST", is based at the Palm Beach County Children's Hospital.

They brought 10 children ranging in age from 6 to 18 to the Mall at Wellington Green for a shopping spree.

The CEO said once a child is diagnosed, disposable income is often gone, adding to the importance of an event like this.

Macy's opened its store two hours early for the event.

"I don't really get to do stuff like this. I don't really get to go out because of my condition because I can't really get sick and stuff like that, so, I think it's kind of fun," said Deneilia Bennett.

POST's CEO said next weekend they are hosting their annual 5K at Roger Dean Stadium.

