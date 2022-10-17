Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back.

According to police records, Edgar Foster was the supervisor who commanded officers to “go dead,” when they cornered a fleeing suspect.

Video obtained by Contact 5 show many officers shut their body cameras off, after the "go dead" command and before a police sergeant admitted to punching the suspect.

In an interview with Contact 5 in June, Foster said his "go dead" command was to get K-9 dogs to back off after the suspect surrendered.

In his lawsuit, Foster claims he is the victim of age discrimination, and is suing for back pay, attorney’s fees, and to return to work with Riviera Beach police.

