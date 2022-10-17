Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash

Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.

Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was the development director for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County Inc., a position she held for the past 30 years.

"This is such just an unexpected and horrible tragedy," said WPTV'S Legal Analyst Michelle Suskauer. "She was someone that everyone just fell in love with immediately and everyone wanted to work with her."

Bertisch was also a longtime member of Executive Women of the Palm Beaches where she played a vital role in giving back to nonprofits according to the board's current president, Kate Newitt.

"Hareen had a passion for women, and she was a champion for the underdog and for all women and that described Harreen to a tee," Newitt said.

Bertisch touched countless lives, Bob Carter was one of them.

"She always was there to support in any way that she could, and she did, and she would always give me encouragement by saying 'Bob keep doing what you’re doing. It matters,'" said Carter.

Another friend, Gary Lewis shared the same sentiment.

"She cared about everything and everyone. Her heart was huge, Lewis said.

He, along with those who knew Bertisch best, is now grieving and hurting.

On Wednesday, Bertisch died after a freight train struck her SUV along Fern Street in downtown West Palm Beach, according to police.

Suskauer said Bertisch will be remembered for her impact on the community and her commitment to serve.

"It’s always a blessing to work with her, and our hearts are broken they really are," said Suskauer.

Bertisch leaves behind a son, daughter and her husband Robert Bertisch who is the executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County.

