How to make Pumpkin ravioli for National Pasta Day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Prezzo, an Italian trattoria located in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens offers pizza and pasta-making classes.

Guests can roll up their sleeves in this hands-on pasta-making class where they’ll practice shaping, cutting, and folding dough. Once the pasta creations are complete, Prezzo will bag it up and label it with cooking instructions to take and enjoy at home. Their experience will end with a crisp salad and pasta that Prezzo’s chef made for all to enjoy following the class.

Pasta classes ($35) and Pizza classes ($25).

CLICK HERE for information on the classes.

National Pasta Day is Oct. 17 and Prezzo's is offering their Pumpkin Ravioli for half off (normally $28 but will be $14 on national pasta day). It features hand-crafted pumpkin-filled ravioli, roasted apple butter, crispy sage, almond Amaretto crunch, toasted pine nuts, and browned butter.

