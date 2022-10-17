Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive.

Barbera said deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives were investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial
$4M winning lottery ticket sold near Boca Raton
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Social Security benefits rise, but seniors say it's not enough

Latest News

U.S. to help Haiti with gang violence crisis
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Vero Beach police looking to identify man who tried to steal purse
80-year-old Lake Worth Beach man with dementia is missing
FILE - A for sale sign stands in front of a house, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Westwood, Mass. ...
Homebuyers distressed as mortgage rates hit 20-year high