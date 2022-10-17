Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive.

Barbera said deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives were investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022