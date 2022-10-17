Palm Beach State College officials to discuss mass shooting threat

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Palm Beach State College officials will be holding a news conference Monday to discuss the arrest of a student accused of making a mass shooting threat.

Saul Jean, 24, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Jean made several posts on Change.org in which he threatened to carry out a mass shooting on school campus.

Saul Allain Jean
College officials said another student notified them about Jean's posts.

Palm Beach State College President Ava Parker and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. at the main Lake Worth campus.

