Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows

From trains to automobiles, Port St. Lucie leaders are looking toward the future to figure out how they'll keep their ever-growing city from descending into gridlock.

Officials received an update Monday on their so-called "mobility plan."

It's a planning document that proposes which roads will be built in the future, which will be widened and which will accommodate other forms of transportation like bikes or even autonomous vehicles.

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin speaks at a council meeting held on Oct. 17, 2022.

"We have to make sure that when we're planning future roadways, and we have future opportunities, we plan to add those types of paths," Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said.

The city council is expected to formalize the mobility plan in the spring.

