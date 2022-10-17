Traffic stop in Port St. Lucie leads to arrest, recovery of stolen gun

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A traffic stop in Port St. Lucie led to the arrest of a suspect who police say was carrying a stolen concealed firearm and marijuana.

According to Port St. Lucie police, Talique Rivera, 18, was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling along St. Lucie West Boulevard without any headlights activated.

During a traffic stop, police noticed Rivera trying to hide a gun in the glove box, but it was locked. He then attempted to hide the gun under his seat.

Police said Rivera did not have a concealed weapons permit and the gun, a SCCY 9mm firearm, was previously reported stolen in May.

Rivera was taken to St. Lucie County Jail and charged with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana.

