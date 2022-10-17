Vero Beach police looking to identify man who tried to steal purse

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Do you know this man? Vero Beach police say he attempted to steal a victim's purse and they want to identify him.

The attempted robbery happened on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 1750 U.S.1.

The suspect was seen exiting a silver Chevy Spark, which was recovered, with Alabama tag "2CT4327".

If you recognize this person, please contact Det. Eddy Somoza at 772-978-4661 or email esomoza@bvpd.org.

