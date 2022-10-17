Volunteers help repair homes damaged by Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Volunteers from Florida Disaster Relief Ministries are lending a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Jamie Gregory/Florida Baptist Disaster Relief from Royal Palm Beach

"I do this because it's a passion of mine,” said Jamie Gregory. “I just love serving others."

Gregory is a volunteer from the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Ministry in Royal Palm Beach.

She has experienced several hurricanes on the east coast of Florida but this time she's helping the west coast.

Jamie Gregory believes everyone should take a moment to help someone in need.
Jamie Gregory believes everyone should take a moment to help someone in need.

"Honestly pulling into this neighborhood closer to the water and just seeing the devastation here it kind of took me back a little," she said. "I have a very strong faith in Jesus Christ and that's where my focus got off of me and got on to serving others."

John Neel is leading the team in Punta Gorda. He's from Tallahassee.

"We've seen a lot of roof damage, a lot of wind damage. We've seen a fair amount of water intrusion from the roof damage. We've had to tear off ceilings, insulation, flooring," he said. "Myself, I have a construction background, but we come from all walks of life. We have students, we have businessmen, we have retirees."

John Neel has background in construction and is using his skills and his faith to help others.
John Neel has background in construction and is using his skills and his faith to help others.

Neel is using his skills and his faith to help others.

"To let them know they are not forgotten," he said.

Neel said his team will continue to go to different communities helping those hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

"It has been an incredible experience to see how in a very short amount of time we can connect and impact somebody's life and let them know that there are people that care regardless of their circumstances," he said.

Gregory said everyone should take a moment to help someone in need.

"I would just say take a stop and just look around you and see where you might lend a helping hand,” said Gregory. “There's something for everybody to do here."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial
$4M winning lottery ticket sold near Boca Raton
Vero Beach police looking to identify man who tried to steal purse
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night

Latest News

Traffic stop in Port St. Lucie leads to arrest, recovery of stolen gun
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows
$200M awarded to Florida schools for 'student growth, teaching excellence'
Palm Beach State College student alerted officials to mass shooting threats