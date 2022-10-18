Possible tornado touches down in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The National Weather Service will assess Tuesday whether a tornado touched downinVero Beach Monday evening causing damage to several homes.

Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street.

Officials said about 5 homes in the Midway Estates mobile home community were severely damaged and 30 others suffered moderate to minor damages.

"The NWS will be out there in the morning to review the damage and state the strength and path and whether it was one or two or the same one touching down multiple times," said WPTV meteorologist James Weiland.

Pieces of metal from mobile homes were twisted and scattered around, but no injuries have were reported.

"When I went back in the bedroom, when I first started hearing the commotion, the bedroom was shaking, the floor was shaking, and the walls were shaking," said homeowner Melissa Mickalich. "The hauling came even louder from the front of the building. When I looked outside in the front of the building, there were plenty of dumpsters flying over the trailer and I ducked and that's when the whole floor started shaking and they were hitting the windows and we just stayed on the floor."

Mickalich told WPTV she has no power or water but she is happy to be alive. She bought her home less than a year ago and hopes FEMA can help her recover.

Emergency crews and the American Red Cross will be at the scene to help residents impacted.

