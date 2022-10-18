Rubio, Demings to square off in debate at Palm Beach State College

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Palm Beach County is in the spotlight Tuesday night with just a few weeks left until the pivotal midterm elections.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., square off at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus for their only debate.

Issues will be front and center at the Duncan Theatre when Rubio and Demings take the stage.

RELATED: WPTV Decision 2022 voter information guide

State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, hopes Demings can get her message out.

State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds outlines what U.S. Rep. Val Demings needs to focus on during her debate with Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

"Just honesty and transparency, insurance rates are going up, gas prices are going back up, food costs are going up and people care," Edmonds said. "They want someone who actually feels that pain and has compassion."

Republicans are hoping Rubio scores his points in the debate.

"The high gas prices, the out-of-control inflation, the open borders, these are problems caused by the Democrats in Congress," Peter Feaman with the Republican National Committee said.

Peter Feaman with the Republican National Committee outlines the topics he would like to see U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio discuss during the debate with U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

While the Senate debate will be held in Palm Beach County, Fort Pierce will host the gubernatorial debate next week, pitting Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

"One thing about Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast is that it's important to both candidates," WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley said. "Republicans need big turnout on the Treasure Coast. Democrats need big turnout in Palm Beach County."

