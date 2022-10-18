Semi-truck crash shuts down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach

The southbound lanes of I-95 at Belvedere Rd. are closed after an early morning crash.

The crash involved two semi-trucks and a car Tuesday morning.

Authorities haven't provided the conditions of the drivers.

The on-ramp at Okeechobee Blvd. has also been blocked as officials investigate the crash.

