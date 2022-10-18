Semi-truck crash slows down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The southbound morning commute on I-95 saw a long slowdown at Belvedere Rd. after an early morning crash.
The crash involved two semi-trucks and a car Tuesday morning. It closed the road for over an hour.
Authorities haven't provided the conditions of the drivers.
The on-ramp at Okeechobee Blvd. has also been blocked as officials investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
