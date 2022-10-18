Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest

A Boy Scouts troop was rescued after bad conditions left them stranded at their campsite. (KFOX, New Mexico State Police)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest.

Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.

Families back home became worried when they didn’t hear from their loved ones.

New Mexico State Police said they got a call from someone in the troop Oct. 8, but bad weather prevented them from attempting a rescue.

Officials said rescuers flew in the next day to find the scouts.

State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located a stranded Boy Scouts troop and airlifted them all to safety. (New Mexico State Police)

State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located the troop and airlifted them all to safety.

The scouts were reunited with their families at the national monument’s visitor center. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Vero Beach police looking to identify man who tried to steal purse
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows
4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night
$4M winning lottery ticket sold near Boca Raton

Latest News

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
According to a new study American optimism about the economy is low, only 13%, but Consumer...
NerdWallet study shows 60% of Americans less confident about finances
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
A toddler and her creepy doll have gone viral for their friendship.
Toddler goes viral for friendship with creepy doll