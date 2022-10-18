Tornado touches down in Indian River County, sheriff's office says

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening that a tornado touched down.

Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies are at the scene in the 400 block of 23rd Street Southwest in Vero Beach.

IRC tornado.PNG

According to officials, there were minor damages to screen enclosures and vegetation.

Tornado damage in Vero Beach.PNG

No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed the tornado.

