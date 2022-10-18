Tornado touches down in Indian River County, sheriff's office says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening that a tornado touched down.

Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies are at the scene in the 400 block of 23rd Street Southwest in Vero Beach.

According to officials, there were minor damages to screen enclosures and vegetation.

No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed the tornado.

