2 new affordable housing projects approved in Palm Beach Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Commissioners in Palm Beach County have approved the construction of two new affordable housing multi-family projects.

The decision came Tuesday, authorizing the use of $8.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

County officials said the money was made available via a request through the Department of Housing & Economic Development.

The projects include Autumn Ridge Apartments Ltd. and Legacy at 45th Street, both located in West Palm Beach.

The 106-unit Autumn Ridge Project will target elderly persons 62 and older. The housing will offer a variety of amenities including on-site retail space, exercise facilities, computer training and an outdoor pavilion with grills and a shuffleboard court.

Legacy Place at 45th Street will be within walking distance of businesses, including grocery stores and restaurants. The county said this project will consist of 48 units built from repurposed shipping containers.

The projects will result in 154 new affordable units in Palm Beach County.

The county did not offer the exact addresses of where in West Palm Beach the projects will be built.

Officials said all county-assisted housing units will remain affordable to tenants with incomes no greater than 80% of the county's area median income for no less than 30 years.

